Happy Gilmore 2 Trailer Reveals Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny, and More Star Cameos: WATCH
Strangely enough, Travis Kelce is welcoming Adam Sandler back to Happy Gilmore 2.
The Kansas City Chiefs star kicked off the trailer for the long-awaited sequel to Sandler’s 1996 comedy by saying, “It’s great to see you back, Mr. Gilmore,” to Sandler’s famed character in the trailer, which premiered during Netflix’s Christmas Day NFL Gameday on December 15. It’s still unclear what role the footballer, sporting a vintage look with slicked-back hair, plays in the sequel.
Sandler starred in the cult-favorite comedy 28 years ago as the short-tempered failed hockey player who discovers a knack for golf with a slapshot. The sequel, due on Netflix in 2025, features a reunion of Sandler and Julie Bowen, who plays Virginia Venit, the former PGA tour publicist and Gilmore’s love interest.
“We’ve only just begun,” Venit warmly tells Gilmore before kissing his face in the trailer.
Watch HERE
The short teaser, which dropped just a few hours ago, packed in several nods for Happy Gilmore fans, including Gilmore hitting his tee shot with his unorthodox running start while rocking his trademark Boston Bruins jersey and work boots. There’s even a graveyard scene with Gilmore’s nemesis, Shooter McGavin, next to a Peterson headstone, presumably for Gilmore’s coach and mentor, Derick ‘Chubbs’ Peterson.
The character, originally portrayed by the late Carl Weathers in the first film, is being played by Christopher McDonald in the latest offering.
In an August appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Sandler teased Kelce’s cameo, saying that Kelce mentioned having a role in his project, so he made it happen.
Grammy-winning reggaeton icon Bad Bunny was also confirmed for an unspecified role on Netflix’s social media in September and he plays Happy’s Caddie in the flick.
Margaret Qualley, Nick Swardson, and Scott Mescudi, known to many as Kid Cudi, also feature in Happy Gilmore 2.
