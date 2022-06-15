Amber Heard to be entirely cut from Aquaman 2, new actress to take her place; Source REVEALS

Following the announcement of the monumental verdict of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's legal battle, the public has been on their toes about Heard's future as the Aquaman starlet. In a recent revelation, a source confirmed to Just Jared that Heard will be cut out of the upcoming Aquaman sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

According to the outlet, not only will the actress' scenes, which were already reduced to a minimal amount, will now be entirely cut out. Additionally, another actress will take Heard's place as Mera in the franchise. Heard's role in the movie series came under heavy scrutiny during her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. A petition was started to get Heard off the DC movie franchise and gained more than 3 million signatures. After the Jury unanimously sided with Depp on the matter, it was expected that Warner Bros. would also take a leap.

While on the stand, Heard admitted that she did not know for certain if she might be cut out of the movie's final cut or not. Moreover, the head of the DC films operations at Warner Bros. Walter Hamada clarified in his testimony in the case that they had considered replacing Heard a few times before. He elaborated on the stand that the main lead Jason Momoa and Heard had little to no chemistry together which had forced the studio to consider the possibility of replacing the actress. Though the news is yet to be confirmed by the studio which has been mum on the matter for now.

