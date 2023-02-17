Did you know Elon Musk has 10 kids? Here's everything you need to know about Elon Musk’s family

He has been involved in several businesses over the years which has helped him in accumulation of wealth as well as becoming one of the wealthiest people. Here is everything you need to know about the impressive Elon Musk’s family tree.

Elon Musk’s family has been growing with the wide dynamics consisting of ten kids, successful entrepreneurs, model mother, and more. Musk has certainly become a household name being the executive of companies like SpaceX, Twitter, and Tesla.

The new addition to Elon Musk’s family are his twin children with executive Shivon Zilis. According to Insider, Musk has secret twins with Shivon Zilis who is currently the director of special projects and operations at Neuralink.

According to Page Six, Elon Musk started dating Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) in 2018 and even appeared together at the Costume Institute Gala. They met on Twitter bantering about some artificial intelligence joke that Elon was planning to post but Grimes had beaten him. She confirmed in 2020 about having a baby with Musk.

However they remained on good terms even after their divorce in 2016, according to PEOPLE.

Elon Musk started dating actress Talulah Riley after his divorce from his first wife. The couple first married in 2010 before getting divorced in 2012. They remarried in 2013 and divorced for the second time in 2016.

The couple lost their first son Nevada to SIDS when he was 10 weeks old. They divorced in 2008 and Justine described their relationship as unhealthy in Marie Claire.

Elon Musk met his first wife Justine Wilson while they were attending Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario. They got married in 2000 and moved to Los Angeles.

5. Elon Musk’s siblings

Elon Musk’s family also consists of his two younger siblings. Musk has a close relationship with his siblings even after being estranged from his father.

Tosca Musk is Elon Musk’s younger sister who founded the streaming service named as Passionflix. Kimbal Musk is Elon’s younger brother who has founded three companies including Square Roots, Big Green, and The Kitchen Restaurant. Besides these companies, Kimbal Musk is also a board member of powerful companies like Chipotle, SpaceX, and Tesla.

6. Musk’s engineer father and model mother

Errol Musk who is an engineer in South Africa and Maye Musk who is a famous model are parents of Elon Musk. His parents had split up in 1979 and Elon Musk used to stay with his father after their separation.

Currently Elon Musk is estranged from his father Errol Musk who made headlines in 2018 when it was exposed that Errol fathered a child with former stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout. Elon Musk stated in an interview with Rolling Stone that his father is a terrible human being who has committed every crime that they can think of.

Maye Musk has been a dietitian and a Canadian model since the age of 15. Even her relationship with Elon Musk is strained.

7. Elon Musk’s cousin

Elon Musk’s family also includes Russ Rive who is one of the cousins and co-founded the software company called Everdream with his brothers. He also co-founded SuperUber, a production company with SpaceX and Tesla as its clients.

Peter Rive is also one of Musk's cousins who co-founded SolarCity. He left Tesla about eight months after acquisition of SolarCity. In 2019, he joined Zola Electric which is focused on bringing affordable and clean energy to Africa.

Lyndon Rive, who is Musk’s cousin, was also co-founder of SolarCity before its acquisition by Tesla in 2016. He also founded Everdream with his brothers before it was sold to Dell.

8. Elon Musk’s children

Elon Musk’s family is large with ten kids in total including sets of triplets and twins.

Nevada Alexander – He was Justine and Elon Musk’s first son who passed away when he was ten weeks old from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin Musk – Elon Musk’s family was added with twins that Justine and Elon birthed through in vitro fertilization. In 2022, Vivian filed for a petition to legally change her name and gender. Vivian mentioned in the petition that they no longer want to be associated with Elon Musk.

Kai, Saxon, and Damian Musk – Justine and Elon Musk birthed triplets from in vitro fertilization in 2006.

X AE A-XII Musk – Canadian musician Grimes and Elon Musk welcomed their son X AE A-XII Musk (pronounced Ash) in May 2020. Grimes explained on Twitter that this name translates to ‘love’ in several languages.

Exa Dark Sideræl Musk – Elon Musk’s family tree further extended with the birth of his daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk with Grimes via surrogate.

Twin – According to Business Insider, Elon Musk has twins with Shivon Zilis. They filed a petition in court for children to have their father’s last name and mother’s last name as the middle name as per court documents obtained by Business Insider.