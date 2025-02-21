American Murder Gabby Petito: What Happened to Brian Laundrie's Sister? Here's All You Need to Know

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Brian Laundrie’s sister, Cassie, was deeply affected by the death of Gabby Petito at the hands of her brother. The 22-year-old was brutally murdered by her boyfriend in August 2021 while the couple was traveling across the United States.

After killing Petito, Laundrie—who was found guilty—died by suicide shortly thereafter. Meanwhile, Cassie completely distanced herself from her parents and built a family of her own with her husband and two sons.

Cassie went on to advocate for mental health awareness, and within nine months of Brian and Gabby’s relationship ending, she and her husband settled in Florida.

The mother of two shared a close bond with her brother and described him as a “wonderful uncle” to her children. Additionally, clips from her interviews with media outlets have been included in a docu-series, where she expresses how she felt when her brother went missing.

In a conversation with Good Morning America, the mental health coach revealed, "I wish I could talk to him.” She further added, "I know that it's all because the lawyer is advising them not to say anything."

Cassie also stated that her parents should confess if they were involved in any way. "I think if they are, then they should come clean," she said.

Advertisement

Regarding her bond with Gabby, Cassie shared that the young woman was like a sister to her. "All I want is for her to come home safe and sound and for this to be just a big misunderstanding," she expressed.

Meanwhile, American Murder: Gabby Petito faced criticism for using AI to recreate Gabby’s voice in the docuseries.

All episodes of the show are available to stream on Netflix.