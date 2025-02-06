Angelina Jolie’s Kids Are ‘Not Interested’ in Joining Hollywood Despite Actress Wanting Them ‘To Be Around Films’

Angelina Jolie is opening up about her kids not wanting to step into the Hollywood industry anytime soon. While sitting down at the panel for the discussion at the Santa Barbara Film Festival, the actress revealed that her kids had shown no interest in entering the movies, unlike her, who wanted to be on the sets all the time.

The Maria star, who attended the event on Wednesday, February 5, is a mother to six kids, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. The actress shared that she always wanted her children to be around films to get creative with their work. However, the situation isn't quite as Jolie thought.

While addressing the audience, the actress revealed, "No. I don't know; that's not my doing." She further said, "I always wanted them to be around film because I wanted them to know as a part of—it's such a wonderful family, to be creative, to be an artist, to be... They're not interested."

Mr. & Mrs. Smith star continued to share, "They really don't like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh hates it. I think in a very healthy way they don't... It's not a normal thing. It's a silly thing, really."

Moreover, the Eternals actress shared that her kids have not yet connected with the art of cinema in their own ways. The closest her young ones have gotten to work on the sets is by managing the equipment behind the screen.

Advertisement

Her sons, Pax and Maddox, have experience working as assistant directors on her latest release, Maria. Further adding to her statements about her children, the actress shared, "[You've] got to run around and do anything for everybody. And so they've been doing that in a few films. And then Pax was doing some of the photography work."

Additionally, Jolie's daughter Vivienne also worked with her mom on the Broadway productions of The Outsiders.