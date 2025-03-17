Bethenny Frankel Slams Kanye West; Offers Kim Kardashian Custody Advice Amid Controversial Song Ft North West

Bethenny Frankel has chimed in on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's joint custody feud following West featuring their 11-year-old daughter, North West, in his new, highly criticized song with Sean Diddy Combs. Frankel is now offering Kim some legal advice.

The song, Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, is performed by Diddy and has been met with criticism — not just for its lyrics but also for West's inclusion of North without Kardashian's permission.

Frankel posted a video on Instagram saying she's a custody expert "as someone who has been through a horrific, decade-long divorce on a two-year marriage and got primary custody and no child support that I had to pay."

She claimed that Kardashian was wrong in sending Ye a direct message, claiming that someone else should do the talking on her behalf. Frankel emphasized that West, 47, was not being reasonable, citing his move to publicly share Kardashian's private messages.

West shared screenshots of the text exchange that featured Kardashian, 44, standing up for her decision to trademark North's name. Kardashian reminded West that he originally agreed to the deal, with the trademark in North's possession when she reached 18.

West retaliated, threatening to take the issue further unless the deal was revised.

"Kim is texting Kanye, who is not a rational person, and she's texting him as if he's a rational person. She should not be speaking to him at all. She should be speaking to him by proxy," she said, adding, "Someone else should be the one interacting with him because, again, he's not rational. He's sharing her texts, and that's a violation."

Frankel encouraged Kardashian to discontinue preoccupation with the trademark, stating that it was irrelevant in the larger scheme of things. Rather, she encouraged Kardashian to focus on obtaining legal "decision-making" rights, which she said is the most significant aspect of custody battles.

It is more important in court to have control over significant decisions — medical, educational, and religious — Frankel said.

She stressed that, ultimately, judges care most about the child's best interests, no matter what is stated in legal agreements. Quoting from personal experience, Frankel remembered ignoring court orders and leaving her common household with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, an action she asserted the judge afterward commended based on the circumstances.

Bethenny Frankel's tip follows Kim Kardashian and Kanye West publicly sparring over co-parenting. The couple split in 2021 and have four children together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.