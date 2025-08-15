Amid Timothee Chalamet Breakup Rumors, Kylie Jenner Seen Having a Blast With BFFs Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid

Kylie Jenner grabbed dinner with her best friends, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, amid rumors of a breakup with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. The couple, who have been together for the past couple of years, seem to be facing problems in their paradise, as hinted by the mom of two.

As for her outing with the ladies, Jenner opted to step out in a black body-hugging dress with a plunging neckline. Hadid and Bieber also complemented each other’s looks by dressing up in all black.

Kylie Jenner’s day out amid breakup rumors

As for her complete ensemble, Jenner looked gorgeous in an outfit with cuts around the waist. She donned her black sunglasses and heels while keeping the makeup to a minimum.

Speaking of her alleged split from Chalamet, Jenner shared a surprising playlist with her fans on August 9, fueling the speculations of her parting ways with the actor. The list comprised various breakup songs, such as Jeff Buckley's Lover, You Should've Come Over, which talks about the absence of a partner.

Additionally, the media personality also shared a screenshot of the songs she was listening to on her Instagram stories, with one being Crying Laughing Loving Lying, crooned by the British singer Labi Siffre.

According to the media reports, Jenner and the Oscar-nominated actor have been separated for over a month. However, none of them confirmed the news yet.

On the work front, Chalamet will be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming film, Marty Supreme. Moreover, he will also star in Dune: Part 3, with the production underway.

