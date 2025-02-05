Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Trailer Breakdown: Final Fights and Big Surprises

Netflix has finally released the last-ever trailer for Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3, set to premiere on February 13, 2025. The final episodes will bring intense showdowns at the Sekai Taikai tournament, with Daniel and Johnny’s students facing off against Cobra Kai and Terry Silver’s Iron Dragons.

The trailer starts with a montage of memorable moments from The Karate Kid films and Cobra Kai, setting the stage for the final rounds of the Sekai Taikai. The All Valley Sports Arena, known for iconic fights in the past, will now host the ultimate showdown between the rival dojos.

One of the most shocking moments in the series has been the death of Kwon, who died after falling on Kreese’s eunjangdo (a Korean dagger).

The trailer shows Kreese and Kim Da Eun returning to South Korea for Kwon’s funeral, though it’s unclear whether this happens before or after the tournament resumes. Kreese is also seen with Master Kim, possibly guiding new students as they prepare for the tournament.

A key mystery in the trailer is Tory’s involvement in the tournament. While she was absent from the trip to South Korea, likely due to caring for her younger brother, it’s uncertain if she will compete under Cobra Kai or independently.

She is seen wearing a black gi, adding to the speculation. The trailer also shows her training with Sam, hinting at a temporary alliance as they prepare to face Zara.

Meanwhile, Sam questions her purpose in fighting, asking Daniel for guidance. Daniel remains silent, suggesting that the final fight carries personal stakes beyond the tournament itself.

Advertisement

Terry Silver’s Iron Dragons, led by Sensei Wolf, continue their aggressive training methods. The trailer shows Wolf pushing Axel and Zara to instill fear in their opponents, reinforcing the dojo’s violent philosophy.

Miguel, on the other hand, supports Robbie, who is struggling with doubts after his fight with Axel in Barcelona. The trailer hints at a rematch between them, with Robbie determined to give his best effort.

One of the standout moments in the trailer is Daniel and Johnny training together on the beach. Daniel is seen practicing his signature crane stance, a nod to his victory in the 1984 All Valley tournament. The two also share a Rocky-style running scene, joined by several others.

The trailer also captures Amanda, usually reserved, passionately cheering for Robbie during the tournament. Even Robbie’s mom returns to show her support. With the final fight approaching, the trailer builds excitement for the last chapter of Cobra Kai.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Which Universe Does The Fantastic Four: First Steps Take Place in? Here's What We Know