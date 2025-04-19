Criminal Minds Co-Stars Zach Gilford and Kiele Sanchez End Their 12-Year Marriage Citing Irreconcilable Differences; Know Details

Criminal Minds' Zach Gilford and Kiele Sanchez, who played on-screen spouses, are splitting up after more than a decade of marriage. Gilford, whose claim to fame is playing serial killer Elias Voit on Criminal Minds, formally submitted divorce papers against Sanchez on Friday.

According to TMZ, the cause of the divorce is cited as irreconcilable differences. The document, which the outlet got its hands on, does not have a date of separation listed, with the actor leaving it as 'to be determined.'

Advertisement

The duo, who played an on-screen married couple on the hit crime show, tied the knot in December 2012. During their 12-year marriage, they had two children — son Zeppelin, 7, and daughter Revel, 4. In the divorce papers, Gilford has requested joint legal custody of their children. He will be paying spousal support to Sanchez, although word of a prenuptial agreement remains silent.

The two had met on the show as a result of the couple's Criminal Minds plotline, but both had been making a name for themselves as actors previously. Gilford became known for his role as quarterback Matt Saracen on Friday Night Lights, and Sanchez has appeared in Lost.

In a previous interview with Us Weekly, Gilford stated that committing to dark scenes with his wife on the opposite end was much harder than it seemed on Criminal Minds. He said of working with his then real-life wife, "No, it's actually harder. It's harder because I don't want to hold a gun to my wife's head. ... It just happened to be that the nature of these scenes was pretty gross."

Advertisement

Zach Gilford starred in 20 episodes of the police procedural crime drama, while Kiele Sanchez portrayed the recurring role of his character's wife. The first episode of the show aired on 22 September 2005.

ALSO READ: A Criminal Mind Season 3: Renewed? Everything We Know So Far