Days of Our Lives Recap, June 12 Episode: Bo and Hope Reunite, Abigail’s Absence Is Felt Strongly

The June 12 episode of Days of Our Lives featured emotional moments as characters remembered John Black and leaned on each other in times of grief. While Marlena, Steve, Roman, and others gathered at the Brady Pub for John's wake, Jennifer and Julie mourned Abigail and Doug. At the same time, Bo and Hope reflected on their past as they walked through Salem together.

Jack honors Abigail as Jennifer mourns Doug and John

Jack visited Abigail's grave and placed flowers, asking her to welcome John into heaven. Meanwhile, Julie returned home to find Jennifer struggling with emotions on the anniversary of Abigail's death. Jennifer skipped John's wake to stay with family and spoke about losing Doug and John so close together. Julie comforted her and reminded her to appreciate the blessings they still have.

Hope soon joined them, and the three women embraced. Jennifer left to get ice cream while Julie and Hope discussed Jennifer's strength. Hope admitted she felt guilty about celebrating Bo's return while grieving for John, but Julie reassured her that there's nothing wrong with being grateful.

As they sat down for ice cream, Julie recalled traveling to Paris years ago to urge Bo not to give up on Hope. The conversation moved to old memories of the Cruise of Deception and how Jennifer realized she had found her soulmate in Jack. A flashback showed Jack and Jennifer on the island. Jennifer asked Jack to get some sleep while she stayed up with Hope.

Later, Hope and Jennifer discussed the mysterious necklace Doug had taken. Jennifer was already looking into it, and Hope offered to help. Julie interrupted, and Jennifer went to bed. Hope and Julie then talked about starting a new chapter with Bo and the gratitude that comes with second chances.

John's wake at the Brady pub

At the pub, Steve served drinks as Bo joined Marlena, Steve, Kayla, Roman, and Shane. Steve gave a toast to John Black, calling him the finest man he had ever known. Marlena remembered their adventures, and flashbacks showed key moments from John's life, including his time as The Pawn, Marlena's help, and their trip to West Virginia.

The group recalled past enemies, such as Stefano and Orpheus, and remembered how John and Marlena fell in love. Shane mentioned his son Andrew's upcoming wedding to John's son, Paul. Roman stepped away to call Kate, and Marlena followed to comfort him. They spoke honestly about the pain caused by Stefano and shared a heartfelt hug.

Steve talked about his tradition with John of listing enemies once a year. The group did the same and recalled Orpheus' revenge. They supported each other with kind words, flashbacks, and memories, including Marlena's possession.

Marlena says goodbye

As the night drew to a close, Bo discussed a possible new team with Steve: himself, Hope, and Steve. Shane said his goodbyes, and Bo thanked Roman for running the pub. Marlena, now alone with Roman, apologized again for the past. Roman told her he had moved on and appreciated the friendship he had built with John.

The episode closed with Marlena stepping outside the pub alone. She looked up at the sky and tearfully remembered the time she returned from the dead. Her final moment was filled with quiet emotion as she said goodbye in her own way.

