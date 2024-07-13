Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Abe And Kate Join Forces To Revive Canceled Soap Opera With An Unexpected Help

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

On Monday, July 15, Days of Our Lives gets extra dramatic as Abe and Kate plan to enter the soap opera business. Abe's favorite soap opera has been canceled, and he's heartbroken. Kate suggests they buy the rights and produce it themselves, a wild idea typical of Salem's unpredictable nature.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights for July 15

Abe shares this with Paulina, who is very supportive, likely because she took over as Mayor from Abe and might enjoy another venture.

To buy and produce the soap opera, they need money. Kate doesn’t have enough, but her ex-stepson Chad does. Chad loves Kate and would do anything to help her, so he might see it as an investment rather than a loan.

Meanwhile, Stephanie is caught up in her own soap opera-like situation. She’s confused about her feelings for Everett, who is still in his Bobby persona. Bobby isn't interested in Stephanie and prefers taunting Jada. Stephanie asks Marlena about integrating Bobby's personalities, but Bobby isn't cooperating.