How Much Time Does Ryan Reynolds Spend In The Deadpool Suit? Explored

Ryan Reynolds continues to make headlines as he makes his much-anticipated comeback as Deadpool in the recently released Deadpool & Wolverine. Reynolds first portrayed the character of Deadpool in the 2009 superhero film, X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Subsequently, Reynolds led an independent Deadpool film in 2016, instantly becoming a fan-favorite.

One of the most loved parts of his portrayal is his red characteristic costume, which covers Reynolds from head to toe. The costume further makes it easier for makers to replace the superstar with his body double for action sequences. However, as per reports, despite being in his late 40s, Reynolds still spends quite a lot of time in his red suit, pushing his limits to stay fit and independently undertake his action sequels.

Ryan Reynolds has spent years now justifying the role of Deadpool. Despite his face hidden, Reynolds still spends a lot of his time in the suit. One of the major benefits of being in the suit is the ease experienced by makers to replace the actor with a body double stuntman. But it seems like Reynolds, despite being in his late forties, is in no mood to let his body doubles have all the fun.

As per ScreenRant, the superstar pushes himself to fit in the superhero costume and tries his best to do his action sequences by himself. Thus, it is safe to say that Reynolds spends a pretty good amount of time in the suit. The superstar has even adorned his superhero suit during several events to promote his latest movie, exhibiting his comfort in the Deadpool attire.

But it dones’ mean that the makers didn’t hire any stuntman professionals to replace Reynolds in the suit to capture risky action scenes. The studio surely did hire a bunch of stunt professionals but has yet refrained from revealing which particular professional served as Ryan’s body double. But their list of stunt double hires included the following names: Karanja Augostos, James Cox, Rick English, James Harris, Erol Ismail, Jonny James, and Antonio Oliveira.

Ryan Reynolds compares Deadpool suit to a big red c*ndom

During the release of Deadpool 2 back in 2018, Reynolds appeared on the Graham Norton Show and compared his red Deadpool suit to a big red c*ndom, because of the suit’s extremely tight fit. The suit leaves no extra space for its wearers to enjoy and is completely attached to their bodies. Well, Reynolds is not a big fan of this body-tight suit and became quite vocal about his discomfort in it.

“Yeah. Well, it's also like a big red body c*ndom but yeah sure, call it a suit, whatever you want…There's no space in that thing at all. When I put it on I can taste my own genitals. It's disgusting,” the actor commented.

However, despite all the discomfort, the actor still managed to deliver an impressive performance. Reynolds even successfully managed to deliver appropriate emotions and feelings without relying on his face. Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy even praised the superstar for this, as he praised his ability to perform well in the suit.

Well, it seems like Reynolds, despite being uncomfortable in his superhero suit, spends quite a lot of time in it. Deadpool & Wolverine was released on July 26, 2024, and is currently running in theaters.

