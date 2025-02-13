Dexter: Resurrection – How Many Episodes Will the New Series Have?

Showtime’s Dexter: Resurrection is bringing Michael C. Hall’s iconic character back from the dead, and fans are eager to know just how much more of Dexter Morgan’s story they’ll get. With its predecessor, Dexter: New Blood, stirring up controversy with its shocking finale, the upcoming series is set to course-correct and expand on Dexter’s legacy. But will it be a limited series, or could this be the start of something bigger?

How Many Episodes Will Dexter: Resurrection Have?

According to a recent press release, Dexter: Resurrection will consist of ten episodes. The announcement, which also confirmed Peter Dinklage as the show’s villain, revealed that Marcos Siega, a director from Dexter: New Blood, will helm six episodes, while Monica Raymund, who worked on Dexter: Original Sin, will direct the remaining four. Given that both New Blood and Original Sin also had ten episodes, it appears Showtime is sticking to that format.

While the official premiere date remains under wraps, showrunner Clyde Phillips hinted in December that the series is expected to launch in June. Details on the plot are scarce, but leaks suggest the story will pick up with Dexter awakening in an Iron Lake hospital before making his way to New York City in search of his son, Harrison. With Dexter’s secrets now exposed—and his own son being the one who "killed" him—the series promises a high-stakes, unpredictable journey.

Could Dexter: Resurrection Have Multiple Seasons?

Unlike Dexter: New Blood, which was planned as a one-season event, reports suggest that Dexter: Resurrection is being developed with multiple seasons in mind. While plans could change, early indications suggest that Showtime is eager to keep Michael C. Hall in the lead role rather than shifting the focus solely to Harrison. Originally, a second season of New Blood with Harrison as the protagonist was in development, but once Hall expressed interest in returning, Showtime pivoted back to Dexter himself.

Dexter: Resurrection will premiere this summer on Showtime and Paramount+. Fans won’t have to wait long to see what’s next for TV’s most beloved serial killer.