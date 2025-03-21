Dolly Parton Had THIS One Rule for Sabrina Carpenter Before Please, Please, Please Remix Collab: 'I Don't Talk About...'
Dolly Parton is famous for many things, including her sparkling personality and classic songs. She also has a clear stance when it comes to her iconic music—one that Sabrina Carpenter had to adapt to in order to collaborate with her.
Before signing on to remix Carpenter's hit single Please, Please, Please, Parton made it clear that cursing was not in her repertoire. Although she complimented Carpenter on her talent, the 79-year-old country legend insisted that the song maintain its innocence.
Parton revealed to Knox News on March 18, "I told [Carpenter], I said, ‘Now, I don’t cuss. I don’t make fun of Jesus. I don’t talk bad about God, and I don’t say dirty words on camera—but I’m known to if I get mad enough.’"
In response, the Espresso hitmaker replaced a curse word in the chorus with a milder alternative, keeping the remix in line with Parton's standards. She changed "motherf---er" to "I beg you, don’t embarrass me like the others."
The remix was first released on February 14 as part of the deluxe edition of Carpenter's Short n' Sweet album, blending Carpenter's pop style with Parton's country charisma.
Both singers took to social media to share behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot, highlighting their playful chemistry. Carpenter announced the collaboration on Instagram, writing, "And yes, that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton…. she wouldn’t want me to swear, but holy s–t!!!!!"
The duo also teamed up for a lighthearted, retro-themed music video, in which they drive a pickup truck—along with a handcuffed man, a not-so-subtle reference to Carpenter's ex. Carpenter raved on Instagram about the experience of sharing the screen with one of her childhood icons, describing the collaboration as an unforgettable privilege.
Dolly Parton and Sabrina Carpenter's Please, Please, Please music video has garnered over 11 million views on YouTube and topped Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart upon its release.
