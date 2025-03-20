Ellen Pompeo Reveals Why She Left Grey’s Anatomy, Recalls ‘Nightmare’ Scene That Made Her Cry: ‘Felt Like an Animal at…'

Ellen Pompeo recalled terrible instances from Grey’s Anatomy that drove her to quit the show! The actress played Meredith Grey for 19 out of the show’s 21-season run, which made her a breakout star in Hollywood. However, at some point, it started to take a toll on her.

During her appearance on Call Me Daddy podcast, Pompeo revealed why she needed to step away from the series. “I really couldn’t do ‘Grey’s’ anymore. It was to the point where I really just felt like an animal at the zoo,” she revealed.

The Daredevil actress also recalled an “awkward” scene she had to shoot with her co-star T.R. Knight, who she claims to be one of her closest friends. “T.R. and I are such good friends, and we had to do a love scene, and we were both crying,” she told the host.

The duo had to film a love scene in season 2, which she recalled as one of the most awkward and uncomfortable things to do. Neither she nor Knight wanted to do that scene but somehow managed to get it done.

But the network requested a reshoot, claiming there was too much “thrusting.” As if shooting the scene wasn’t traumatic enough to film the first, they had to do it again. Pompeo recalled the experience as a “nightmare” and claimed to have never watched the final scene.

She remembered crying through the entire shoot. “I’m full-on in tears the whole entire scene, and those are real tears,” she added. As for leaving the show, it was a tough call on her part, but she did it anyway.

Advertisement

Pompeo revealed that she believed in destiny and knew that the roles that were meant for her would find her way. She went on to star in ABC’s drama series Station 19, and her latest show, Good American Family, premiered on Hulu on March 19.

Grey’s Anatomy is available to stream on Hulu.