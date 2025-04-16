Aerosmith Frontman Steven Tyler Hid Pills in Scarf To Get High During Stage Performances, Reveals Daughter

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, known for his flamboyant outfits, always had a scarf tied around his microphone while performing on stage, and now his daughter is finally revealing the "real" reason for using the iconic prop.

On the latest episode of the Sibling Revelry podcast, the rockstar's daughter, Mia Tyler, 46, told Kate and Oliver Hudson that the scarf was not just an accessory, but a clever way to hide pills. That's not all, she also revealed that her father had little pockets sewn on his outfits to store "whatever he was ingesting."

Recalling the 77-year-old's wild past, Mia said, "The story of why he has scarves on his microphone is because he liked to hide his pills and whatnot, so he could do them live on stage."

Mia's half-sister Liv Tyler, 47, chimed in and said that her father was "pretty wild back in those days" and "did a lot of drugs."

Steven Tyler remained sober for almost 10 years before relapsing in 2022 on prescription pain medication after foot surgery. At the time, Aerosmith was about to re-launch their Las Vegas residency, and the frontman's relapse forced the group to cancel the first set of dates in June and July that year.

In a statement given to the public at the time, Tyler's bandmates revealed that he "voluntarily entered a residential treatment program" to concentrate on his recovery.

Tyler first experimented with drugs and alcohol as a teenager. In an interview given to Oprah Winfrey in 2012, he revealed that he took LSD in high school because it was considered cool in his circle.

The musician has been in and out of rehab innumerable times in the past. Due to his drug addiction, his eldest daughter Liv, whom he shares with Bebe Buell, was raised in Maine by her grandmother, aunt, and uncle. She first met her father when she was around 8 or 9 years old at one of Rundgren's concerts.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

