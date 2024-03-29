Exploring Euphoria Stars Jacob Elordi, Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, And More Celebs' Upcoming Projects

The highly anticipated Euphoria Season 3 has hit a temporary snag as HBO and creator Sam Levinson navigate the complexities of continuing the story beyond high school. With the series' breakout stars, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Colman Domingo, and Hunter Schafer, now firmly established in Hollywood, their schedules are packed with exciting projects.

As they await the green light for Euphoria's return, the cast continues to soar in their careers. Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Colman Domingo, and Hunter Schafer has starred in multiple projects including Anyone but You, Dune, Priscilla, Rustin, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Despite the delay, fans can expect Season 3 to deliver another captivating chapter in the lives of Euphoria's complex characters.

Let’s explore what’s in store for Euphoria’ cast and what they have coming up.

Zendaya

Before gaining widespread recognition in her roles as MJ in the Tom Holland’ Spider-Man films and in The Greatest Showman, Zendaya gained prominence as a Disney Channel star. However, her portrayal of Rue Bennett in HBO’s Euphoria is what truly propelled her stardom. After the success of the first season of Sam Levinson’s series, Zendaya made history by becoming the youngest lead actress in a drama to win an Emmy. Moreover, her achievement was constant when she won the same award for her role in second season, making her the TV Academy’s youngest two-time winner in this category.

Ever since Zendaya portrayed the role of Rue Bennett, she has continued to captivate and expand her acting repertoire. She reprised her role as MJ in Spider-Man films, starred in Malcolm & Marie, shared her voice to the iconic Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Lagacy, and played a significant character of Chani in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and its sequel, Dune: Part Two. Talking about her upcoming projects, Zendaya is all set to play Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers, where she stars as Tashi, a former tennis pro turned coach married to onetime world champion who is now experiencing a losing streak. She stars alongside Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor.

Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi rose to prominence as a teen heartthrob with his role as Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth series, although he now regards those films as "ridiculous" and more of an escape than anything else. However, his career took a significant turn after landing the role of Nate in Euphoria, which garnered him more serious attention in the industry. This led to opportunities such as starring alongside Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in the 2022 film Deep Water.

In 2023, Elordi further solidified his status with two major film roles. First, he portrayed the King of Rock 'n' Roll in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla, a biopic based on Priscilla Presley's biography. The film explores Priscilla and Elvis Presley's relationship from her perspective, spanning from their meeting in Germany in 1959 to her departure in 1972. Following this, Elordi starred in Emerald Fennell's Saltburn as Felix Catton, a wealthy and popular figure who becomes the object of obsession for Oliver Twist, portrayed by Barry Keoghan. Remarkably, Priscilla and Saltburn were filmed within three weeks of each other and released just a month apart.

Jacob Elordi has a busy schedule ahead with six projects in the pipeline. He has just finished filming Prime Video's miniseries The Narrow Road to the Deep North, adapted from Richard Flanagan's Booker Prize-winning novel. In this love story spanning decades, Elordi portrays Lieutenant-Colonel Dorrigo Evans, whose fleeting romance with Amy Mulvaney, played by Odessa Young, leaves a lasting impact on his life.

Additionally, Elordi recently landed the role of Frankenstein in Guillermo del Toro's upcoming film. He replaces Andrew Garfield in this highly anticipated project, where he stars alongside Oscar Isaac, Christopher Waltz, and Felix Kammerer.

Sydney Sweeney

Before her breakout role in Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney appeared in various television shows with one-off roles, including Criminal Minds, 90210, Grey’s Anatomy, and Pretty Little Liars. She then became a recurring cast member on The Handmaid’s Tale and Sharp Objects. Sweeney's first major film role came in 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, where she portrayed Snake, a member of the Manson family residing on Spahn Ranch. Her portrayal of Cassie in Euphoria's first season marked the beginning of her significant involvement in the series.

In 2022, Sweeney received recognition with two Emmy nominations, one for her role as Cassie in Euphoria's second season and another for her performance as Olivia Mossbacher in the first season of The White Lotus.

The past year has been particularly significant for Sweeney. In 2023, she starred in HBO's Reality and Anyone but You, which received acclaim and contributed to the revival of the modern-day romantic comedy genre. Additionally, Anyone but You marked her debut as a producer under her banner Fifty-Fifty Films. In 2024, Sweeney's productions continued with the release of Madame Web and Immaculate, the latter being her second film as a producer.

Looking ahead, Sweeney's upcoming projects include Eden, alongside Vanessa Kirby, Ana de Armas, and Jude Law, as well as Echo Valley, where she stars alongside Domhnall Gleeson and Julianne Moore.

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo's extensive acting career predates many of his Euphoria co-stars' beginnings in the industry, but his role in the show certainly introduced him to a new generation of fans. While he wasn't launched into stardom by Euphoria, it provided him with increased visibility and recognition among younger audiences.

Prior to Euphoria, Domingo had appeared in various television shows, including multiple iterations of Law & Order, and had notable roles in films such as Lincoln, The Butler, Selma, and If Beale Street Could Talk. He also had a recurring role in Fear the Walking Dead from 2015 to 2023.

After joining Euphoria in its first season as Ali, Rue's sponsor, Domingo starred in several acclaimed projects, including Zola, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Candyman, Sing Sing, The Color Purple, and Rustin, which earned him an Oscar nomination. In 2024, Domingo appeared in Drive-Away Dolls and is set to portray Joe Jackson in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic slated for release in 2025. Additionally, he is involved in other upcoming projects, including a Nat King Cole biopic in which he will both star and direct, as well as the miniseries The Madness.

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer's rise to fame began with her role as Jules in Euphoria, which marked one of her early ventures in acting. Prior to this breakthrough, Schafer's only experience had been voicing a character in an anime. Since then, she has expanded her portfolio with notable roles in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Cuckoo.

Moving forward, Schafer is set to star in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness alongside a star-studded cast including Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons, and Margaret Qualley. Additionally, she has the upcoming film Mother Mary in which she will act alongside Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel.

In a unique departure from traditional acting roles, Schafer will lend her voice to the character OD in a groundbreaking horror video game titled OD, conceptualized by Hideo Kojima. The game, co-written by Jordan Peele, will also feature the voices of Sophia Lillis and Udo Kier.

Maude Apatow

Maude Apatow, daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, began her acting journey in her parents' films. Her debut role was portraying Sadie in Knocked Up, followed by appearances in Funny People and This Is 40, all alongside her mother. Additionally, she had a recurring role in the series Girls in 2015. Before Euphoria, Apatow collaborated with Sam Levinson on Assassination Nation, a 2018 film that explores the chaos unleashed upon Salem when a data hack exposes the town's secrets.

Apatow's collaboration with Levinson continued with Euphoria, which opened up opportunities for her in projects such as Hollywood, The King of Staten Island, and the TV series Pantheon. Last year, she made her off-Broadway debut as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors.

Alexa Demie

Alexa Demie portrays the character Maddy in Euphoria, which stands as her most prominent role to date. While Euphoria wasn't her debut, it certainly propelled her into the spotlight. Her earlier credits include appearances in three episodes of Ray Donovan in 2016, followed by roles in Brigsby Bear, a two-episode stint on Love, and a part in the film Mid90s.

In 2019, Demie gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Maddy in Euphoria and also appeared in The OA while starring in Waves. Post-Euphoria, Demie has been involved in projects such as Mainstream and Fables. Additionally, she has showcased her talent in music videos for The Neighbourhood's Stargazing and JSMN's Love 2 YU.

As for her future endeavors, aside from her anticipated return in Euphoria season three, there are no known projects in the works for Demie at this time.

Storm Reid

Storm Reid's career began before her appearance in Euphoria, showcasing her talent in various roles. She featured in films such as A Cross to Bear, 12 Years a Slave, White Water, and The Summoning, along with brief appearances in television shows like NCIS: Los Angeles, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, and Chicago P.D. Prior to her role as Gia in the HBO series, she starred in Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle in Time remake.

In the same year Euphoria premiered, Reid appeared in additional projects including When They See Us and Don’t Let Go. She has since taken on diverse roles in The Invisible Man, The Suicide Squad, Missing, The Last of Us, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and The Nun II. Upcoming, she is set to appear in Killing Winston Jones.

Barbie Ferreira

Barbie Ferreira portrayed Kat in Euphoria, marking her debut major role in a television series. Before her breakthrough with Levinson's show, she made appearances in TV shows such as New York Minute and Divorce. The following year, Ferreira starred in the film Unpregnant.

In 2022, she appeared in an episode of The Afterparty and featured in Jordan Peele’s film Nope, alongside Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun. This year, Ferreira starred in Bob Trevino Likes It and is set to appear in Faces of Death and House of Spoils, although she won't return for Euphoria season three.

Ferreira's departure from Euphoria in August 2022 was described as a mutual decision between her and Levinson. Explaining her exit, Ferreira expressed that she felt there wasn't a fitting direction for her character to take within the show. She voiced her desire to avoid being typecast as the "fat best friend" and felt it wouldn't do justice to her character. Both parties acknowledged this and agreed it was best for her to depart from the series.

Javon Walton

While Euphoria served as a launching pad for many of its stars, it also marked a transition for Javon Walton. The actor has made the decision to take a hiatus from acting to pursue boxing, which was his passion before landing the role of Ashtray in the series.

Following his breakout role in Euphoria, Walton had recurring appearances in Utopia and The Umbrella Academy. He also lent his voice to the character Pugsley in the 2021 animated film The Addams Family 2 and portrayed Sam Cleary in the film Samaritan. At present, Walton's final acting project is Hulu’s upcoming miniseries Under the Bridge, after which he plans to shift his focus to boxing.

