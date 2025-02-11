EXCLUSIVE: Harrison Ford Says THIS About His Last Indiana Jones Movie; Addresses Failure

Harrison Ford is opening up the failure of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the box office. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actor, who is set to star alongside Anthony Mackie in Captain America: Brave New World, showed gratitude to the director and the cast members of the hit franchise for their support and the love they have poured upon the films over the years.

While sitting down for a conversation with the media portal, Ford revealed that despite the reviews from the audience and the critics, he believed that the team made a “good film” and that he was very happy with it.

Elaborating on the sentences, the actor said, “I think we made a good film, and I was very happy with it. I had a wonderful experience working with James Mangold, a terrific cast, and I am very fond of that movie.”

The veteran star has gained immense popularity and success with his role as Indiana Jones in the franchise. The actor first stepped in as the lead character in 1981 and continued to play the role until the last Indiana Jones movie in 2023.

As for cast members, Ford starred alongside Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Toby Jones, amongst many others.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently eyeing the Marvel movie Captain America: Brave New World, where he will be portraying the antagonist of Red Hulk. Ford will share the screen space with Anthony Mackie in his first MCU movie. The actor has taken over the role previously played by the late William Hurt.

Captain America: Brave New World is slated to hit theaters on February 14. The Indiana Jones movies are available to stream on Disney+.