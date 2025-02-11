EXCLUSIVE: Harrison Ford Reveals Who He Considers 'Real Heroes' Apart From Hulk And Captain America; Says 'Don't Pick...'
In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Harrison Ford shared the real-life superheroes that he admires. The actor also teased his "grey" character in Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World!
In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Harrison Ford opened up about the L.A. wildfire devastation, calling the firefighters and other first responders his real-life heroes. The legendary actor chatted with us to promote his upcoming superhero movie Captain America: Brave New World.
However, when asked which superhero has been his favorite, Ford ditched the fictional character from the DC or Marvel universes to choose the social workers who dedicate their lives to the betterment of society.
“I don’t pick my heroes out of movies,” he said. The Indiana Jones actor emphasized that heroes do exist in real life but they are not the ones in the movies. “They’re the ones fighting fires in Los Angeles,” he added. Ford continued his homage by praising the people working in public service occupations and the first responders who’ve been tirelessly working during such a trying time.
Ford, who plays President Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Captain America movie, called his character a “complicated” person.
The famous Marvel comic book character is the antagonist who wants to use the powers of superheroes to gain power in the military front and make him even more invincible. However, Ford believes Ross isn’t entirely bad but has “shades of grey.”
The movie revolves around “Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, who finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan,” as per the official synopsis.
Captain America: Brave New World will have its world premiere in theaters on February 14.