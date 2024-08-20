Friends’ Instagram Marks Late Matthew Perry's 55th Birth Anniversary With Tribute Post

Matthew Perry may be gone, but the spirit of him still remains. On Monday, August 19, the official Friends Instagram account celebrated the actor’s life.

The tribute included a picture of Perry, who portrayed Chandler Bing in Friends, an NBC sitcom that starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. He died on October 28, 2023, because of a drug overdose and drowning in his home located in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

The post read, "On this day, we remember the light that was Matthew Perry."

In a joint statement following his death, the Friends cast members expressed their great anguish. They said they had lost much more than just a colleague, as they were like family. Per people, they said, "We’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time, we will say more, as and when we are able."

Knowing how hard it was to find words at such a heartbreaking time, they let their grief flow together with condolences for those who cared about Perry.

The actors added, "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

The sitcom creators, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, also spoke about their sorrow for Perry's death, while Kevin Bright added that he could not believe that after working with someone of Perry’s caliber, he could no longer do so. They thought that from inception, it was evident that no one else would have been able to play Chandler Bing by capturing what Matthew did best very early.

Advertisement

Many months subsequent to Perry’s untimely demise, five persons, namely, Jasveen Sangha or “Ketamine Queen,” Kenneth Iwamasa, his assistant, Erik Fleming, the producer, and Salvador Plascencia and Mark Chavez, his doctors, were arrested for supplying him with ketamine, which killed him. According to authorities, these people capitalized on Perry’s addiction problems, aiming to make money.

ALSO READ: Matthew Perry Death Investigation: A Rundown of the Biggest Revelations