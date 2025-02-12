General Hospital Feb 11 Episode Recap: Will Sasha Be Able to Hide the Truth of Her Child's Father? Find Out
General Hospital’s latest episode has fueled Cody with anger amidst the return of Jason. The latter goes on to meet Sasha, and the duo finally sits down to talk.
General Hospital takes a new turn in the ongoing storyline by bringing Jason and Sasha in front of each other. While Jason had been away in Germany, Cody had been spreading the rumor of the former being the father of Sasha’s child.
Following Jason’s return to the hospital, he also gets a hearing because of Tracy and Cody, who have been quite self-righteous lately.
Meanwhile, Sasha and Jason sit down to discuss the ongoing situation. Though awkward at first, the pair talk it through. While the audience is aware that Sasha is the mother of Michael’s child, she does not want to reveal the truth in front of others and hence plays along with Cody’s rumor.
General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sasha Convince Jason to Fake Fatherhood?
On the other hand, Elizabeth takes back the charge of the department by stepping in for the head nursing duties. A new, good-looking doctor too has entered the premises of the General Hospital. While the two have not yet gotten a chance to converse, the fans of the show wonder, What would be the chemistry between the duo?
To add to the drama of the episode, Jordan has been going after Sidwell, and there’s no stopping, even after Curtis’ warning to her. While the latter is Jordan’s ex-husband, he makes sure that she does not fall into any trap or otherwise dangerous situations.
