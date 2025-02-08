General Hospital Feb 7 Episode Recap: Will Nina and Carly Come on the Same Page to Fulfill Their Common Goal?
General Hospital’s newest episode has unveiled new drama in the lives of the characters. In the previous episode, the audience witnessed a major confrontation between Nina and Drew after the former voiced her discomfort over Willow and Drew’s closeness. In the following episode, Carly, who has been on bad terms with Nina, comes into the picture.
While the duo haven’t had the greeted of the relationships in the show, the women have a conversation over the common goal in their mind, which comprises of breaking up Willow and Drew.
Maxie, who gets a glimpse of Nina and Carly meeting up together, is shocked over the view she witnesses, but ultimately leaves the scene and lets the women talk.
Nina, in conversation with the latter, unfolds her intentions while asking Carly to get onboard with the plan. While Laura Wright’s character is not fond of the former, the audience wishes for the duo to come on the same page for once to give the storyline a whole new twist.
General Hospital Recap: Carly Confronts Drew and Brennan’s Plan Targets Josslyn
Meanwhile, Laura and her daughter get together for a meal at the restaurant, where Lulu reveals that she might have a lead on Charlotte. However, her mother is more interested in knowing what is happening on the table besides them, where Drew is seated with his longtime friend, Jenz Sidwell.
Laura is determined to stop Drew from revealing details about Sonny to Sidwell and is playing different tactics to reach him.
