'Gonna make me cry': 'Up' short film 'Carl's Date' has fans excited and emotional

American animated film, Up, which was released in 2009, was adored by the audience for the way it showed grief, companionship, and moving on in life beautifully. It was the sixth highest-grossing film of the year and apart from the various accolades it won, Up was also nominated for various awards including the Oscars and Golden Globes.

Now, Pixar Animation Studios has revealed that it will be releasing a new short film based on Up. Continue reading to know more about this upcoming Disney short film and the way fans and viewers reacted to this announcement.

Everything we know about Carl's Date

Carl's Date will feature retired balloon salesman Carl Fredricksen, voiced by Ed Asner, and his golden retriever dog Dug, voiced by Bob Peterson. The short film will showcase Carl going on his first date since his wife, Ellie passed away. Up showed a grumpy Carl going on an adventure with scout boy Russell and Dug as they saved a bird species from extinction.

In 2021, the film released a micro-series on Disney+ titled Dug's Day, which showed how Dug was living his life with Carl. Similarly, Carl's Date will focus on Carl's love life and the concept of moving on. The official synopsis reads, "Carl Fredricksen reluctantly agrees to go on a date with a lady friend—but admittedly has no idea how dating works these days. Ever the helpful friend, Dug steps in to calm Carl's pre-date jitters and offer some tried-and-true tips for making friends—if you're a dog."

The short film will be played in theatres before Pixar's upcoming release Elemental, from June 16, 2023, onwards. Carl's Date is also a tribute to the late Ed Asner who voiced the character Carl. The fans of the film are very overjoyed with this news and are expressing their excitement over the upcoming release.

Fan reactions to Carl's Date

One user tweeted, "I was so worried after it didn't show up on Feb 10th! You can't do that to my boy Carl [emotional face emoji]. I'm extremely excited to see this." Another said, "About time he went on that new adventure Ellie wanted for him [growing heart emoji]." A third wrote, "Bring the tissues y'all. The feels train is going to be there."

While one user said, "Awww, I can't wait for this! I just know it's going to be so cute and touching! [red heart emoji], another felt, "Sh*t gonna make me cry ong." A third stated, "Go see this in theatres, if you need a good Pixar cry :')" and a fourth wrote, "It's been a while since Pixar had a short in front of their films. This is the perfect way to honour Ed Asner [teary face emoji]. #Elemental #Up #CarlsDate #PixarElemental."