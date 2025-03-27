Patrick Stewart to Channing Tatum; All X-Men From Fox Studios Who Are Joining Marvel Cinematic Universe for Avengers Doomsday

Marvel Studios had fans' hearts racing to the point of bursting as it slowly unveiled the grand ensemble for its next Avengers movie. With a few familiar faces already in place, the studio then shocked audiences by announcing several nostalgic names from Fox’s X-Men universe.

The preview, which was live for over five hours, thrilled fans by showcasing characters such as Thor, the new Captain America alongside his new Falcon, and the beloved, dearly missed Shang-Chi. However, the real surprise came when the studio began revealing legendary names that no one had expected.

Although Patrick Stewart was already adored for reprising his role as Professor Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, his return in Avengers: Doomsday gave fans yet another reason to celebrate.

Joining him from Fox’s X-Men franchise is Ian McKellen, who famously portrayed Magneto, Xavier’s arch-nemesis. Another familiar face is Kelsey Grammer, who has already made an appearance in the MCU as Beast.

Adding to this stellar lineup, Alan Cumming, who won hearts with his performance as Nightcrawler in X2: X-Men United (2003), will return. Rebecca Romijn, known for her portrayal of Mystique, will also be part of this grand reunion, along with James Marsden, who previously played Cyclops.

With all these major additions, Channing Tatum has also been announced to join Avengers: Doomsday as Gambit.

While these names bring plenty of excitement, it's important to remember that Avengers: Doomsday will explore multiversal events. This means that some actors could be playing different versions of their characters—or entirely new ones from alternate universes.

Think back to how Professor X appeared as part of the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or how Beast was seen alongside Monica Rambeau. The best example of this is Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine—who died in Fox’s universe but is being brought into the MCU from another reality.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to release on May 7, 2026.