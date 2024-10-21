Taylor Swift Comments On Eras Tour’s Last Concert Being Performed In Canada; Wants Her Last Few Stops Have ‘Enthusiatic’ & ‘Fun’ Crowds

The Eras Tour concerts by Taylor Swift are heading towards their final destination. After hosting three days of concerts in Miami, the pop icon will travel to New Orleans and finally conclude the tour at the Vancouver stadium in Canada.

While conversing with the audience at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, the singer revealed reasons for choosing the particular destinations for her final leg. Swift claimed that for her last few concerts she wanted the crowds to be enthusiastic and fun.

While addressing the audience right before crooning to her hit song Lover in Miami, the Grammy-winning musician explained, “We decided, if we’re going to end this tour, eventually it has to happen; we gotta pick the crowds and the cities and the places where the crowds are going to be passionate and enthusiastic, screaming the words to every single song, like the most fun crowds imaginable.”

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Shares Fun 'Back In The Office' Clip Ft Cat Olivia And THIS GloRilla-Sexxy Red Track Ahead Of Eras Tour Miami

As the fans of Swift erupted with joy, the singer went on to continue and say that there would not have been a better destination than Miami to kick off the end of the tour. The singer performed in Miami for the latest weekend and also invited a special guest to perform alongside her, Florence Welch.

The Anti-Hero singer and Welch crooned to their song, Florida, which the musician released in her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. Welch and Swift also performed at the Wembley Stadium in August, which marked Swift becoming the only musician to perform at the stadium eight times, followed by Michael Jackson.

Advertisement

Ahead of playing the songs for the Miami crowd, Swift had dropped the video of herself walking through the empty stadium. Putting up a funny caption below the video, where her cat, too, accompanied her, she wrote, “Back in the Office.”

During the Friday concert of the singer at the Hard Rock stadium, the celebrities, including Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, and Tom Brady, graced the show while enjoying themselves alongside the crowd.

The Eras Tour concert began in March 2023 in Arizona, and the singer travelled through the States, Europe, and Australia to come back to her home country and end the tour in Canada.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Mentions Someone 'Who Will Treat Me Well' At Second Eras Tour Performance Amid Relationship With Travis Kelce, Goes Viral