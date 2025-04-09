Jennifer Garner Honors Late Father, Lauds Mom Patricia's Strength to Live On: 'Grief is Unavoidable'

Jennifer Garner is looking back at the passing of her dad and praising her mother's strength during the difficult first anniversary since his death. The Deadpool & Wolverine actress commemorated the poignant day in an Instagram Story on April 8 with her tribute to the late William John Garner.

She also said that her mother, Patricia, remains steadfast and positive after the loss. The actress said that many people tend to ask her how her mom is doing. She said she had talked to Patricia recently, and it was a time filled with laughter and gratitude.

Advertisement

Garner, 52, wrote on social media, "We buried our dad a year ago today. Everyone I speak to asks how my mom is doing (thank you for asking, friends). I spoke to my mom for a long time this morning — she spent half of the conversation telling me she's grateful and the other half laughing."

She added that her mother misses her father a lot, saying he was a loving husband and a man who brought happiness into their lives. Despite the agony, Patricia is still determined to continue living to the fullest, which Garner termed as an outstanding example of strength.

The 13 Going on 30 actress said, "She loves and misses Dad (of course, he was the best and they were such a great time), but Mom is determined to live," adding, "You are the coolest, best example, Mom. I love you."

Garner initially reported her father's death last year, when she put up a heart-wrenching tribute on Instagram. She stated that the family was with him as he peacefully died at the age of 85 on March 30th, 2024. She penned, "While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85-year-old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners."

Advertisement

The Elektra actress also celebrated her late father for his quiet strength, his dry wit, and his unshakeable love as an avid "girl dad." She honored his work ethic, his leadership, and his faithfulness.

Jennifer Garner grew up in West Virginia. Her family comprised her late father, William John Garner, her mother Patricia, as well as two sisters Melissa and Susannah.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Jennifer Garner Joked She Was 'Such a First-Time Mom' That Her Eldest 'Didn't Have a Shot'; DEETS