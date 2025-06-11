Josh Allen Opens Up About His Wife Hailee Steinfeld: ‘She Makes Everything Easier’

Josh Allen says his biggest achievement in 2025 wasn’t his NFL MVP win or USD 330 million contract—it was marrying Hailee Steinfeld. The Buffalo Bills quarterback recently stated that tying the knot with the actress was the most important decision of his life. As reported by TMZ, he called her his “best friend” and said she “makes everything easier.”

“They’ve all been big,” Allen said when asked about his recent accomplishments. “None other than marrying my best friend. She makes everything easier. I don’t really focus on the other stuff; that was the most important decision I’ll make in my life, and I made the right one.”

The couple officially tied the knot on May 31, 2025, at a luxury resort in Malibu, California. Steinfeld wore a strapless white wedding gown, long veil, and sheer gloves, while Allen opted for a black suit and bowtie.

The ceremony included several of Allen’s teammates, such as Mitch Trubisky, Dawson Knox, and Spencer Brown, who were seen in groomsmen roles. Larry David was also among the notable guests. Allen and Steinfeld first became linked romantically in mid-2023 and got engaged in November 2024.

Since then, they have remained largely private about their relationship. Still, in recent interviews, both have expressed how special this chapter of their lives has been. Now, with the wedding behind them, Allen is returning focus to football, preparing for the 2025–26 NFL season.

While Steinfeld typically keeps a low profile at games, fans are likely to spot her in the stands as Allen continues his career.

