Justin Bieber Bonds With Son Jack Blues in Adorable New Snap as Infant Holds Singer’s Face; SEE Here
Fans gushed over Justin Bieber’s latest Instagram post featuring an adorable picture of him and his son, Jack Blues. The carousel of images also featured the singer’s wife. Check it out!
Justin Bieber shared an adorable moment with his infant son! On March 27, the Baby singer took to Instagram to share a series of pictures, offering a glimpse into his life lately. The post featured two swoon-worthy snaps of the pop star with his son, Jack Blues, whom he shares with Hailey Bieber.
In the pictures, Justin leaned closer to Jack in a way that hid the infant’s face. However, Jack's tiny hand holding his father’s face was beautifully captured. Though the Stay singer’s head obscured Jack’s face, the photos revealed that father and son share a similar shade of dark blonde hair.
Fans gushed over the adorable pictures! “The baby kisses and those small hands,” one user commented. “They look so adorable,” another chimed in.
“So cute, omg. I’m speechless,” another fan gushed.
The carousel also featured pictures of Justin with his wife, Hailey. The Rhode Beauty founder wore a red athletic ensemble as she interacted with people, likely discussing her products.
Additionally, the post included some solo selfies of the pop star and one picture of him sitting with his music gear. “ITS CUZ I AM A MANIAC that we dedicated Jack Blues Bieber to Jesus,” he wrote in the caption.
The Never Say Never hitmaker recently made a rare comment about fatherhood at the charity hockey game Skate For LA Strong.
The proud dad announced that he wants to teach Jack to skate as soon as possible. “It’s never too early,” he told a reporter at the event. Whenever his son is ready to hit the skating rink, an exclusive jersey will already be waiting for him.
Back in January, Justin took to his Instagram Story to reveal an adorable tiny jersey his son was gifted. The blue and white Toronto Maple Leafs jersey featured Auston Matthews' number and included a special message for baby Jack: “To JB Jr. Peace & Love.”
The singer proudly flaunted the tiny jersey and wrote, “4 baby jb,” across his story.