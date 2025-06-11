Justin Bieber Tells Fan’s Grandpa to ‘Worry About Yourself’ Amid Waves of Online Rants

Justin Bieber is not holding back on social media, and his latest comment has grabbed attention. After a fan posted a screenshot of their text conversation with their grandfather, who expressed concern for Bieber’s well-being, the singer directly responded.

In the Instagram post, the grandfather had written, “I am worried about Justin Bieber,” followed by “There is so much heartbreak in Justin’s life.” On June 10, 2025, Bieber replied in the comments: “worry about yourself gramps.”

Advertisement

This reply came during a string of troubling posts Bieber has made over the last several days. On June 3, the pop star questioned the idea of people declaring what others “deserve,” saying on Instagram that such decisions belong to God, not individuals.

“Telling other humans they deserve something is like raising someone else’s kids,” he wrote. “The audacity. That’s not your place.” On June 8, he added another layer to his frustrations by criticizing “transactional relationships.”

Alongside two close-up photos of himself, he wrote, “If I have to do something to be loved, that’s not love.” In his Instagram Stories, Bieber expressed exhaustion, saying he feels defeated by people constantly telling him to try harder, despite already giving everything he can. “I tried. U have everything u need right now,” he concluded.

Concern has grown among fans and industry insiders alike. Some fans have pleaded with him to seek help, while others noted a lack of support around him. One former team member claimed, “He’s lost.” However, another source suggested Bieber could be trolling for attention.

Advertisement

Earlier this spring, he traveled to Iceland for music sessions and relaxation. Though his wife Hailey’s billion-dollar Rhode deal has been celebrated, Bieber’s behavior, including marijuana use around his teenage brother, continues to attract criticism.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber Claps Back at Haters: ‘Will Never Be Like U’, Raises Concerns Amid Mean Remarks at Hailey Bieber