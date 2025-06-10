Justin Bieber Claps Back at Haters: ‘Will Never Be Like U’, Raises Concerns Amid Mean Remarks at Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber is once again using Instagram to share his unfiltered thoughts, and this time, he's addressing his critics directly. In a recent Instagram story, the pop star wrote, "I will never be like u," and added in the same post, "U have nothing that I want, ur face and life lookz undesirable."

Advertisement

The blunt messages suggest the singer is responding to negativity or comparison from others. It marks another emotional update from Bieber, who has been more vocal on social media lately.

Justin Bieber's recent posts have been more personal than ever

This latest message follows a string of earlier posts where Bieber reflected on his relationships and personal boundaries. A few days ago, he shared that he's 'tired of transactional relationships' and that needing to 'do something to be loved' isn't what real love should be, which fans speculated to be an indirect remark on Hailey Bieber.

His earlier updates focused on how he feels emotionally drained by people's expectations and constant judgment, particularly from those who tell him to keep pushing harder.

While Justin Bieber has been opening up about emotional challenges, he's also been showing his love for Hailey Bieber and their son, Jack. The singer recently posted a sweet screenshot of a video call with Hailey.

Advertisement

In May, he shared adorable photos of himself with their 9-month-old son, including a playful moment of Jack sitting on his head. These posts reflect a softer, more grounded side of Bieber's life, one that focuses on family and fatherhood.

The Bieber household is also celebrating a major career milestone. Hailey’s skincare brand, Rhode, was recently acquired by e.l.f. Beauty in a USD 1 billion deal. Sources say Hailey is excited about the new chapter and proud of how far her brand has come. The acquisition includes a significant cash payout and plans to take Rhode global.

ALSO READ: Is Justin Bieber Tired of 'Transactional Relationship' with Wife Hailey Bieber? Singer Goes on Another Rant Raising Concerns