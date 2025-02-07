Kanye West Admits He Has 'Control' Over Bianca Censori Amid Grammys Controversy: 'She Needs My Approval'

Kanye West has openly admitted to having control over his wife, Bianca Censori, in a social media rant following their controversial Grammys appearance. In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, the rapper addressed criticism over Censori’s revealing outfit at the event.

West wrote in all caps, “Yes I don’t make her do nothing she doesn’t want to but she definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval you stupid woke a** pawns.”

He dismissed claims that Bianca Censori was forced to wear the sheer dress, adding, “She’s with a billionaire why would she listen to any of you dumb a** broke b*tches.”

West’s comments came after speculation about whether it was Censori’s choice to remove her coat on the red carpet. A lip reader told the Daily Mail that the rapper encouraged her to "make a scene" before she hesitated and agreed. Critics, including Armie Hammer’s ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, labeled West’s behavior as “misogyny at its finest.”

Kanye West fired back at the backlash, saying, “She been dressing naked for 2 year. Now all of a sudden it’s a stunt.” He claimed people were jealous of Censori’s “bravery, body, platform, and access to money.”

He also defended his support for her style, writing, “Every single b*tch on the planet wish they had… a husband that supported they personal expression.”

Advertisement

In another post, West revealed he had fired and blocked an employee who felt uncomfortable with Censori’s outfit at the Grammys. He also slammed critics calling it a publicity stunt, insisting that her fashion choices have been consistent.

Meanwhile, Censori has remained silent on the controversy. Her mother, Alexandra Censori, told the Daily Mail she had nothing to say about the situation.

Public figures like Meghan McCain and Alyssa Farrah Griffin have shared their concern for Censori, with McCain referring to her as a hostage and victim.

ALSO READ: Kanye West Wants to 'Free' Sean Diddy Combs from Prison; Claims People Did Nothing During Chris Brown Uproar