Kanye West Wants to 'Free' Sean Diddy Combs from Prison; Claims People Did Nothing During Chris Brown Uproar

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and assault.

Kanye West has publicly called for Sean Diddy Combs to be released from prison. The rapper took to social media on Thursday night, voicing his support for Combs, who is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Kanye West made a bold statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, urging others to speak up for the music mogul. “FREE PUFF,” he wrote in all capital letters.

He then criticized celebrities for staying silent, saying, “ALL THESE CELEBRITY N—-S AND BITCHES IS P—Y YALL A WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY S–T.”

The Yeezy founder shared his frustration over how the entertainment industry treats its artists. He compared Combs’ situation to that of singer Chris Brown, who has faced backlash in the past.

“WE ALL WATCHED THEM TRY TO CANCEL CHRIS BROWN AND AINT NOBODY DO NOTHING,” he said. “I WAS P—Y THEN TOO CHRIS BROWN ITS TIL THE WHEELS FALL OFF,” he added, referencing his new song, Wheels Fall Off.

West also shared an Instagram video of himself on a FaceTime call with Combs’ son, Christian 'King' Combs. The 26-year-old appeared to be in good spirits, smiling and talking to Ye, though his voice wasn’t heard in the clip.

Advertisement

In his caption, West reflected on the impact of incarceration on families. “FOR EVERY SON WHO DAD IS LOCKED UP WRITE OR WRONG I WANT YALL TO LISTEN TO DAVE CHAPELLES JOKES VERY CLOSE THIS TIME,” he wrote. “LETS SEE HOW FUNNY IT GETS WHEN FAMILIES ARE SEPARATED ESPECIALLY BLACK FAMILIES.”

Combs is facing serious legal charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. He has been denied bail as he awaits his trial, which is scheduled for May.

Last Thursday, prosecutors added new allegations against the rapper. Court documents claim that two additional women were coerced to engage in commercial sex acts. Combs’ legal team, however, denies these claims.

Marc Agnifilo, Combs’ attorney, issued a statement addressing the indictment. “The latest Indictment contains no new offenses,” he said.

“The prosecution’s theory remains flawed. The government has added the ridiculous theory that two of Mr. Combs’ former girlfriends were not girlfriends at all but were prostitutes.” He also stated that Combs remains committed to fighting the charges.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with assault, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Kendrick Lamar Says SZA 'Always Had It' Ahead Of 2025 Superbowl Show; Reveals Being Unable To 'Settle Into Moment'