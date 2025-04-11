Kanye West in Surprising Move Apologizes to Jay-Z for His Past Post About Beyoncé and Rappers’ Kids; Check Out

It seems that miracles do happen because who would have thought that after sharing multiple disturbing tweets, Kanye West would apologize for one of those? The rapper shared an apology via X, directed to Jay-Z, as he had made comments in now-deleted tweets about the Renegade vocalist and Beyoncé’s children.

For the unversed, in March, West reportedly questioned Bey and Jay’s twins, Sir and Rumi Carter’s mental capacities via a tweet on the aforementioned social media platform.

In his latest post, shared on April 10, the Flashing Lights vocalist stated, “I’m sorry Jay Z,” adding that he has been feeling “bad” about his tweet, but he still thought that he gave his life to the industry and assumed many individuals were his “family.”

Ye further mentioned that when he “needed family on some real s**t, none of these rap n****s had my back.”

Many platform users hopped in and shared their take on the same. A person commented, “Finally you coming to your senses slowly,” while another penned, “Man, you did it all out of heart bro.” An individual stated, “You better be sorry.”

But this isn’t the only news that made the Stronger vocalist a hot topic. In a now-deleted nasty tweet, the rapper claimed that Taylor Swift was intimate with Justin Bieber and Harry Styles at the same time, per Firstpost.

According to Daily Mail, a source revealed that the Gold Digger rapper has gone “too far” this time and that his allegations are not just untrue but also “defamatory.” The insider further added that the Wildest Dream songstress felt that she had no choice but to issue a cease and desist against him.

