Katy Perry Announces The Lifetimes Tour After Release Of New 143 Album: Everything We Know So Far

Pop sensation Katy Perry has officially announced her upcoming The Lifetimes Tour, set to begin in 2025. The exciting news comes just days after the release of her latest album, 143. Fans can expect an energetic show as Perry hits major cities in Australia next June, marking her first tour since 2018’s Witness Tour.

Perry Kicks Off Tour with Australian Dates

Katy Perry shared the first leg of The Lifetimes Tour on social media, revealing that the Australian leg will kick off in June 2025. She will perform in major cities like Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth. In her post, she expressed her excitement, stating, "143 is a party and you’re all invited!" The Australian shows are her first confirmed dates, but fans worldwide can expect more announcements soon.

New Album 143 Sparks Both Excitement and Controversy

Perry’s tour announcement follows the release of her new album 143, which features collaborations with artists like 21 Savage and Kim Petras. However, the album has not been without controversy. Perry faced criticism for working with longtime producer Dr. Luke, who has been involved in legal disputes with Kesha over allegations of abuse. Additionally, the lead single “Woman’s World” received backlash for its portrayal of feminism, which Perry defended as satire.

As Perry prepares to take the stage for the AFL Grand Final this weekend, fans are eagerly awaiting more tour dates and surprises. With The Lifetimes Tour set to launch in 2025, Katy Perry promises a high-energy, unforgettable experience for her devoted fanbase. Keep an eye out for more updates as the countdown to the tour begins.

Katy Perry – The Lifetimes Tour 2025 Australia Dates

June 9 – Sydney @ Qudos Bank Arena

June 12 & 13 – Melbourne @ Rod Laver Arena

June 17 – Brisbane @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

June 22 – Perth @ RAC Arena

