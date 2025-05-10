Legally Blonde Prequel Series Elle Adds Chloe Wepper, David Burtka, and More to Cast
Amazon’s Legally Blonde origin story expands its ensemble with five new recurring guest stars as production gears up for the highly anticipated prequel.
The upcoming Amazon Prime Video prequel Elle, which dives into Elle Woods’ high school years, has added five new recurring guest stars to its growing cast. Variety confirms the latest additions as Chloe Wepper, David Burtka, Brad Harder, Kayla Maisonet, and Lisa Yamada.
Set in Elle Woods’ teen years before her Harvard Law journey, Elle stars Lexi Minetree in the titular role. Joining her are June Diane Raphael, Tom Everett Scott, Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney, Zac Looker, Jessica Belkin, Logan Shroyer, and Amy Pietz. The new cast members bring with them a mix of comedic and dramatic experience from hit series like The Rookie, How I Met Your Mother, and Cruel Summer.
Chloe Wepper will play Ms. Burke, Elle’s high school chemistry teacher and cheer team choreographer. David Burtka joins as Chad, Elle’s charismatic neighbor, while Brad Harder will portray Chad’s husband, Charlie. Rounding out the additions, Kayla Maisonet and Lisa Yamada take on the roles of Tiffany and Amber — friends in Elle’s exclusive Bel Aire high school circle.
Behind the scenes, Elle was greenlit in May 2024 and is helmed by Laura Kittrell, who serves as creator and co-showrunner alongside Caroline Dries. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce through Hello Sunshine, with Marc Platt also producing. Jason Moore is on board to direct the first two episodes. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.
With fresh faces and a strong creative team behind it, Elle promises to offer a vibrant, spirited look into the early life of one of pop culture’s most beloved characters. As anticipation builds, fans of Legally Blonde can expect a nostalgic yet modern twist on Elle Woods' origin story.
