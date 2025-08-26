From Thunderbolts to Better Man: 5 Hollywood Films Releasing on OTT Platforms This Week

The upcoming week of August brings an exciting lineup of movies that are set to hit the digital screens. From Marvel’s Thunderbolts, which will see Sebastian Stan and Florence Pugh in action, to a musical journey in Better Man, fans are in for a treat. Scroll down to read the complete list of films releasing on OTT platforms in the coming days.

Thunderbolts* (Disney+)

Release date: August 27

Director: Jake Schreier

Cast: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan

Marvel’s recently released film, Thunderbolts*, is set to make its way to the digital platforms. The movie revolves around a bunch of antiheroes from the previous MCU films, who are put together on a mission to fight the evil and save the world. In the process, the team is also forced to confront their dark pasts.

My Dead Friend Zoe (Disney+, Prime Video)

Release Date: August 28

Director: Kyle Haussman-Stokes

Cast: Natalie Morales, Morgan Freeman

2024’s hit war-comedy film is finally making its way to the OTT platforms. My Dead Friend Zoe is the tale of a U.S. military veteran who feels the presence of her dead best friend, Zoe, from the Army. The journey of two individuals who keep each other company through the dysfunctional relationship is not to be missed.

Day of Reckoning (Disney+)

Release Date: August 28

Director: Shaun Silva

Cast: Cara Jade Myers, Scott Adkins

Day of Reckoning follows the story of a weary sheriff, who, along with a bold U.S. marshal, plans on capturing the outlaw, Emily Rusk. However, things tangle up after Emily’s husband and his gang members go on to take some dangerous decisions. The film will keep its audiences on the edge of their seats.

Better Man (Lionsgate Play)

Release Date: August 29

Director: Michael Gracey

Cast: Robbie Williams, Nicole Appleton

Better Man is a biographical film that takes the audience on the musical and personal journey of Robbie Williams. The 2024 movie talks about the rise and fall of the English pop star, Robbie, as he goes on to face private struggles and an inspiring comeback into the music industry.

