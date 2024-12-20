Mindy Kaling And Glen Powell Receive Sweet Treat From Tom Cruise Ahead Of Christmas; DEETS

Mindy Kaling and Glen Powell received Tom Cruise's special coconut cake ahead of the festive celebrations. Taking to their Instagram, the industry friends of the Mission Impossible actor shared a snap of the white, covered in coconut sharpening cake, with a little note of gratitude.

The Office actress, on December 19, posted the picture of the cake sitting on a gold plate in a cardboard box. Alongside the image, Kaling wrote, If You Know, You Know's abbreviated phrase, "IYKYK." She ended her short note with a side-eye emoji and a tongue emoji.

Previously, Cruise's friend and the Top Gun: Maverick co-star, Glen Powell, shared that he has received the cake too. The actor also put up a picture of the cake on his Instagram story and alongside wrote, "The Cruise cake has arrived."

On the box of the cake, a note hung, which read, "To Glen Powell, warmest wishes to you this holiday season, Tom Cruise."

Meanwhile, previously on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Twisters actor made an appearance and heaped praise on the cake. He revealed, "My friends that have tried it, they love it so much that they hit me up right around Dec. 1. 'Hey, has it arrived yet?'" T

The Anyone But You star added, "So now I have a party at my house where I'll have the Cruise cake. It's my 'Cruise Cake Party.' And I'll invite people over to try a bite or two ... [they] can't get greedy. I really have to limit people. I can't let them come back for seconds."

He ended his conversation by saying, "It's usually demolished by the end of the night."

In addition to Kaling and Powell, the actor also sent his special coconut cake to Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Angela Bassett, Hayley Atwell, Rosie O'Donnell, and Tom Hanks, among many others.

Brooke Shield had been on the list too for many years; however, in 2023, the actress claimed that she no longer received the cake. The Endless Love star went on to mention that previously, the delicacy was sent out by Cruise, Katie Holmes, and their daughter, Suri. But, with Holmes and Suri Noell Cruise parting ways with the actor, the cake goes out by his name only.

