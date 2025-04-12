Mythic Quest Won’t Return for Another Season; Cast Grateful for Chance to Say ‘Goodbye’ Amid Cancellation
Series creators promise an updated finale to give fans a proper farewell instead of a sudden "game over."
After four seasons of laughs and workplace chaos, Mythic Quest is officially coming to an end. Apple TV+ has decided not to renew the hit gaming comedy for a fifth season, with the announcement arriving just days after the Season 4 finale premiered on March 26.
Since the Season 4 finale was not originally designed as a series conclusion, the show's creators—Megan Ganz, David Hornsby, and Rob McElhenney—are revising the final episode to provide fans with closure. The updated version will be released next week.
“Endings are hard. But after four incredible seasons, Mythic Quest is coming to a close,” the creators shared in a heartfelt statement. They expressed pride in the show and gratitude to the cast, crew, fans, and Apple for their support. “Because endings are hard, with Apple’s blessing we made one final update to our last episode—so we could say goodbye, instead of just ‘game over,” they added.
The cancellation isn’t entirely surprising. While the series earned critical acclaim when it launched in 2020, Season 4 had a quieter reception. The latest season reunited stars Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis, and Naomi Ekperigin as they navigated new challenges in a rapidly evolving video game landscape, balancing rising egos, shifting relationships, and the quest for a better work-life balance.
Produced by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Ubisoft Film & Television, Mythic Quest was executive produced by McElhenney and Charlie Day, along with Michael Rotenberg, Nicholas Frenkel, David Hornsby, and Megan Ganz. The show also inspired a spinoff, Side Quest, an anthology series exploring the lives of employees, players, and fans impacted by the Mythic Quest universe.
Although fans are saying goodbye to Mythic Quest, the updated final episode promises to deliver a fitting send-off. As the creators put it, this last act isn’t just "game over"—it’s a heartfelt farewell to the world and characters they built together.
ALSO READ: Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 23 Release Date, Where To Stream, Plot Spoilers And More