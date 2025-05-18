‘Never Felt More in Love’: Jesy Nelson Announces Birth of Twin Daughters with BF Zion Foster; Find Out Their Names

Jesy Nelson is now a mother! The singer revealed that she had given birth to twins, two daughters, on May 15. In an Instagram update, the former Little Mix star shared that Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster had arrived, and expressed her happiness. This is Jesy Nelson’s first set of kids with boyfriend Zion Foster, who was also seen in the first photos shared with the world. According to the star, the girls arrived 31 weeks and 5 days into her pregnancy.

Advertisement

The post shared on May 18 IST saw the soloist in a hospital gown, holding her dear daughter close to her heart, alongside boyfriend Zion Foster, who embraced their other newborn. Jesy Nelson shared a heartfelt caption for the life-changing update. She wrote, “So… Our beautiful baby girls decided to come at 31 weeks plus 5 days. It all happened so quickly, but we are so blessed that they are here with us, healthy and fighting strong! We’ve never felt more in love. Everybody meet Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster. Born on 15.05.2025”.

Check out the post below:

During her pregnancy, Jesy Nelson was diagnosed with twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS), putting both her fetuses in danger. However, her new update emphasizes that the girls are ‘healthy and fighting strong’. An Instagram reshare from their father showed his happiness as he wrote, “My princesses are here. Thank you God.” The 33-year-old singer and her 26-year-old boyfriend announced their pregnancy last year and were met with immense support from her fans. Later on, Nelson detailed her troublesome change of course post the TTTS diagnosis. The star underwent surgery previously in April and is said to have undergone emergency care for the premature birth, according to The Sun.

Advertisement

It was previously known that the couple planned an induced birth post 32 weeks of pregnancy, as per The Mirror. Fans await further details from the singer and her beau, who are now celebrating their parenthood! Meanwhile, Jesy Nelson left Little Mix in 2020, citing mental health issues.