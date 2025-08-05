Regretting You Trailer: Allison Williams and McKenna Grace Struggle to Break the Wall Between Them in New Colleen Hoover Adaptation

Colleen Hoover’s Regretting You has been adapted into a movie and is set to hit the screens soon. Allison Williams and McKenna Grace have teamed up to star in the film, as it tells the tale of the complexities in a mother-daughter relationship. The trailer for the new cinematic piece was dropped by Paramount on Tuesday, and it keeps the audience hooked until the last.

Regretting You is the second film adaptation of the Colleen Hoover novel, after It Ends With Us. With the release of the preview, the fans are highly anticipating the movie to hit the big screens.

What is the Regretting You trailer about?

The Regretting You trailer opens with McKenna Grace’s character, Clara, trying to impress the most popular guy in her school. While she tells it all to her aunt, she asks her to hide it from her mom, Morgan Grant, played by Allison Williams. Further in the preview, Morgan jokingly tells her sister, “Sometimes it scares me how good of a liar you are.”

Soon, the happy family meets with the twist of life, as Clara’s father and her aunt, Jenny, are met with an accident and pass away. The aftermath of the tragic accident is horrifying for the mother and the daughter, as the distance between them grows, leading to the formation of a wall between them.

The film is directed by Josh Boone, who is known for his work in The Fault in Our Stars. Speaking of the opportunity, the filmmaker told Deadline, “When I read Regretting You, I was captivated by the characters and knew we needed a partnership with an amazing cast to make it real.” He added, "Our plan is to make a classic that mothers and daughters will cherish for years to come."

As for the cast members, Grace and Williams are joined by Scott Eastwood, Dave Franco, Mason Thames, Willa Fitzgerald and Clancy Brown.

Regretting You will hit theaters on October 4, 2025.

