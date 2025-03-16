Did Gene Hackman's Wife Betsy Arakawa Call Her Doctor 24 Hours AFTER Police Claimed Death Time? New Twist Explored

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to deaths.

A new mystery has emerged over the death of Gene Hackman’s wife, Betsy Arakawa after a doctor revealed she called his clinic a day after police claimed she died.

The Santa Fe medical examiner stated that Betsy Arakawa died from hantavirus on February 11, but Dr. Josiah Child of Cloudberry Health in Santa Fe says she contacted his office on February 12.

Dr. Child told The Daily Mail, “Mrs. Hackman didn’t die on February 11 because she called my clinic on February 12.” He added that she had previously reached out weeks earlier to inquire about an echocardiogram for her husband.

She later booked an appointment for herself on February 12, unrelated to any respiratory issues. However, she canceled two days before, saying Gene Hackman was unwell.

Despite canceling her original appointment, Arakawa reportedly called back on the morning of February 12 and spoke to one of Dr. Child’s colleagues, who advised her to visit the clinic that afternoon. However, according to Dr. Child, she never showed up for the appointment and did not exhibit any signs of respiratory distress.

The medical examiner determined that Arakawa had died from hantavirus, a rare respiratory disease caused by inhaling rat or mouse droppings.

However, Dr. Child was surprised that she had spoken to his office on February 10 and again on February 12 without showing any symptoms of respiratory issues, noting that most Hantavirus patients typically die in hospitals.

A Los Angeles-based doctor also questioned the cause of death, stating that medical professionals were puzzled by the diagnosis.

The doctor stated that respiratory failure usually worsens over several days, and most patients seek emergency care due to breathing difficulties. They added that it was extremely rare for an otherwise healthy 65-year-old to suddenly die from the condition.