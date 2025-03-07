Andy Samberg Recalls Being a ‘Piece of Sh-t’ to a Backstreet Boys Member While Prepping for Brooklyn Nine-Nine Tribute on SNL50

Andy Samberg met one of the five members of the legendary musical act, Backstreet Boys recently. The actor and the comedian recalled that moment while making an appearance on an episode of The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast.

Per the Palm Springs actor, he bumped into a member before they hit the stage to perform their track, I Want It That Way, on the grand show SNL50: The Homecoming Concert that took place last month.

While he mentioned the song was a hit for them and a widely loved part of an episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, he also recalled the time he was preparing for his stint on SNL50.

"I was being ushered around for rehearsal by a woman who was working for the show," Andy Samberg recalled. Soon, right before he had to hit the stage, he wanted to use the bathroom, however, the lady told him, “You need to be on stage now! You need to be on stage now!”

He was hastily escorted to the bathroom, which one of the Backstreet Boys was about to enter. But the lady told the musician that Andy Samberg was needed on stage and that he was in desperate need of the restroom.

“He was super nice, and he said hello, and he was like, 'Oh, we're doing your song!' 'cause he knew the thing about Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and I was like, 'Oh, that's so awesome,'" the comedian stated of his encounter with the Backstreet Boy member.

Thinking of this awkward moment, Andy Samberg thought that the member—who was none other than Kevin Richards—must be thinking that he was “a piece of s***.' So anyways, I apologize for that."

For those who do not know, Andy Samberg performed a medley of Lonely Island hits, including tracks Dick in a Box and I Just Had Sex. He was joined by Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, T-Pain, and Eddie Vedder.