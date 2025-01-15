'She Knows What She Did': Keke Palmer Reveals Why One Of Her Scream Queens Co-star Owes An Apology
Keke Palmer recalled a racially sensitive comment that one of her Scream Queens co-star passed, which she still hasn’t apologized for. Find out what the comment was!
Keke Palmer is still mad at her Scream Queens co-star for her racist remark and is awaiting an apology. The actress who starred in both seasons of Ryan Murphy’s horror series claims in her November book, Master of Me, that an unnamed co-star compared her to Martin Luther King Jr. in a demeaning sense.
She claimed that her white co-star, whom she referred to as Brenda in the book, once asked her, "Who do you think you are? Martin f---ing Luther King?" after she tried to resolve an argument with another co-star.
During her previous interview with the Los Angeles Times, Palmer admitted that although her comment was a “weighted thing,” she didn’t let that project on her because she’s self-aware. "I’m not no victim. That’s not my storyline, sweetie,” she added.
Now, the actress claimed that despite passing a derogatory comment, the unnamed co-star has not apologized to her despite being in touch. Palmer revealed that the co-star sent her a congratulatory message on releasing her book to check the temperature. "She knows what she did," Palmer added.
Scream Queens can be streamed on Apple TV+.