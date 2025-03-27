Box Office: Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners is Hollywood’s theatrical hope but tracks below Creed III, marking a downgrade for the actor

Michael B. Jordan's Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, is one of the most anticipated releases of the coming month. The movie is not only awaited by audiences but also by cine exhibitors, who are in desperate need of a film that can revive the sluggish box office of the year. Disney’s Snow White was supposed to help the case, but the tentpole opened to an underwhelming reception at both the domestic and worldwide ticket windows. Before that, another Disney movie, Captain America: Brave New World, also disappointed.

Long-range box office forecast for Sinners is out, and things are looking promising as of now. The estimated domestic opening weekend range for the film is between USD 30 to USD 50 million. If the numbers manifest, it will be good for theater owners, as the USD 90 million film won’t cost them a fortune to acquire, making it easier to earn a profit.

While the projected performance looks favorable for exhibitors, it’s not particularly exciting news for Jordan and Coogler, who are frequent collaborators. The duo has worked together on the Creed franchise and Black Panther. Sinners is reportedly tracking 14 percent lower revenue than Jordan and Coogler’s last outing together, Creed III, which made USD 58.7 million in its debut weekend in North America and collected USD 156 million in the region over its lifetime. Combined with its overseas revenue, the film’s worldwide total peaked at USD 276.1 million. Creed III also featured Jonathan Majors in a key role.

Advertisement

Basic math for Sinners suggests the film will have to earn USD 200 million to turn a profit.

Recently, IMAX opened preview bookings for the film in three locations across New York and Canada. For those considering reserving a seat, here’s a brief synopsis of the title shared by Warner Bros:

"Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers Smoke and Stack (Michael B. Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back."

Sinners will play in cinemas starting April 28.

Meanwhile, WB’s A Minecraft Movie, another hope for the box office, will arrive on April 4. Starring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Meyer, Jennifer Coolidge, and more, the film is expected to break the curse by grossing USD 55 to USD 75 million in its first three days. This, mind you, is its domestic earning estimate.

Which of these films are you watching in theaters? Do let us know!