Spider-Man Brand New Day: Large Spider on Chest to Inspiration Taken from Old Comics — All About Tom Holland's New Costume For MCU Film

Spider-Man is one of the most popular superhero movies in the world. Marvel Studios is now bringing Spider-Man: Brand New Day, years after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). The makers recently released the teaser of Tom Holland’s new movie with a glimpse of his entry as Peter Parker. Fans couldn’t help but notice his new suit in the movie.

Tom Holland’s suit to have a large spider on his chest in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

As seen in the teaser, Peter Parker’s new costume in Spider-Man: Brand New Day looks somewhat close to what we have seen in the classic comic books of the superhero. The suit, having a hexagonal texture, is of bright red and blue colors. It features a big symbol of a spider on his chest.

The modified version of the superhero costume pays homage to Tobey Maguire’s and Andrew Garfield’s classic Spider-Man suits. It seems that the new costume will be a bit traditional with a few tech-heavy elements, as seen in the previous suits.

Tom Holland’s new look as Spider-Man is a significant departure from the highly advanced and tech-heavy suits provided by Tony Stark in previous films. It is designed to reflect Peter Parker's new status, as he is on his own after his character was forgotten in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

A brief about Peter Parker’s suits

Peter Parker’s suit is a specialized costume that he uses to protect his identity as Spider-Man. The Homemade Suit was a simple red and blue hoodie with web-shooters, made by himself. Peter wore this costume before Tony Stark gave him a more advanced suit.

The Stark Suit featured red and blue colors, had built-in AI, and was an upgrade from the homemade version. He wore it in movies like Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

When is Spider-Man: Brand New Day releasing?

Co-produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to be released on July 31, 2026. It stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, along with Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Liza Colón-Zayas, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, and Michael Mando.

