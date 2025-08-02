Tom Holland Plans Acting Break Post Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey in 2027: 'You Can’t Do Your Best...'

Tom Holland has revealed he’s planning to slow down in 2027 to avoid overworking himself. The Spider-Man actor shared with British GQ that after a packed schedule in 2026, he hopes to “take a bit more time off” the following year.

“I feel really blessed to be at a point in my career where I can take time off, reset, and come back ready to go,” Holland told the magazine. “You can't be in every movie, and you can't do your best work when you're burnt out.”

The actor has already lined up two major projects for 2026: The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan, where he plays Telemachus, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, marking his return as Peter Parker.

Why Tom Holland is prioritizing mental health and rest

Tom Holland shared how important it is to set boundaries. “What I’ve learnt is that it’s important to set boundaries, to be mindful about overworking,” he said. “I've got a slightly busy year next year, and then I’ll probably take a bit more time off in 2027. We’ll see.”

His comments follow a growing conversation around mental health in Hollywood. Holland previously took a year off in 2023 after working on The Crowded Room, saying it was something he “needed” after acting non-stop since age 11.

“I had been acting flat out since I was 11,” he said. During his time off, Holland said the highlight was winning a golf tournament alongside his brothers and English golf pro Tommy Fleetwood. “It was the best day of my life. I called my lady and was like, ‘Listen, I’m thinking of turning pro,’” he joked.

Here’s what Tom Holland has said about stepping away permanently

In a Men’s Health interview earlier this year, Holland said he plans to retire from acting once he becomes a father. “When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore,” he shared. “Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth.”

Holland, who is engaged to his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, added that family and a quieter life are part of his long-term vision.

