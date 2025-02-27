Supernatural Stars Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and Jensen Ackles Confirmed to Reunite in The Boys Season 5

Supernatural fans rejoice for a reunion that is set to occur in The Boys Season 5, as Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins have formally signed on to be in its fifth and last season alongside their former co-star Jensen Ackles.

Their roles remain a secret, as per Variety, but the addition completes series creator Eric Kripke's longtime vision of welcoming Padalecki onto the show. Kripke had earlier joked about finishing his Supernatural 'Pokémon collection,' commenting that Padalecki was the final big cast member he still had to hire.

Last year, in an interview with Variety, he confirmed talks with Padalecki joining the show for the final season, stating, "I love him and you try to work with people that you love."

Referring to Padalecki, Kripke said, "I feel like I have to complete my game of ‘Supernatural’ Pokémon and I have my one big one—a very big one—left to catch."

Ackles, who stars as Soldier Boy on The Boys, is only one of many Supernatural alums to show up on the show. Among the other familiar faces are Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jim Beaver, and Rob Benedict.

For the unversed, Padalecki and Ackles previously co-starred together for 15 seasons on Supernatural, which aired from 2005 through 2020. Jensen starred as Dean Winchester, while Jared played Sam Winchester, the brothers who go hunting for supernatural beings.

Meanwhile, Collins played Castiel for 12 seasons, also acting in several different roles. The fan-favorite series concluded with 327 episodes on November 19, 2020.

In production now, the last run of The Boys Season 5 features Karl Urban, Karen Fukuhara, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, and Erin Moriarty, among many others who form the star-studded ensemble with Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and Jensen Ackles.