The Bold and the Beautiful March 6 Episode Recap: Remorseful Finn Apologizes to Steffy for Keeping Luna’s Secret
Check out the recap of The Bold and the Beautiful episode aired on March 6, 2025. Finn and Steffy have a heart-to-heart while he struggles to tell another secret about Luna!
The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful focused on Steffy and Finn’s tumbling relationship. The duo’s married life was smooth sailing until they hit a massive rock on their way. The fact that Finn slept with his aunt Poppy as a teenager and fathered a child (Luna) who’s an attempted murderer has turned Steffy’s world upside down.
Now, there’s another secret that Steffy has no clue about. Luna, who almost took her life, wasn’t incarcerated as everyone assumed. She sneaks out under Bill’s protection and hides in his mansion for a while.
Finn attempted to tell Steffy the truth but kept talking in circles. “I’ve upset you, and I’ve turned your life upside down again,” he apologized, trying to dodge the topic. Steffy had decided in the previous episode that she would stick by her husband’s side and see through the situation.
But will the disclosure of Luna’s whereabouts bring her back to square one? Elsewhere, Ridge and Taylor are placing their bets on whether Finn and Steffy’s relationship can sustain this unexpected challenge.
During Finn and Steffy’s heart-to-heart conversation, she reassured him that no secret could potentially destroy their marriage. She also trash-talked Poppy for keeping the secret for so long and then revealing everything out of the blue.
Steffy also recalled the incident that changed her life — when Luna trapped her in a cage and Finn burst down the door to rescue her. At Bill’s mansion, an emotional Luna gushes about her reunion with Finn, who she discovered is her father.
For the first time, Luna feels like she has a “real future.” However, she keeps the secret of her newfound dad hidden from Bill. Stay tuned for more updates!