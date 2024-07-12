Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 Ending Explained: Who Succeeded King Canute?

Vikings: Valhalla has come to an end with its third season. Set over 100 years after season 6 of Vikings, it tells notable stories from the final years of the Viking Age, with many changes for narrative and dramatic purposes. The show introduces viewers to characters like Leif Erikson, Freydis Eiríksdóttir, Harald Sigurdsson, King Canute, and Emma of Normandy, focusing on the conflict between pagans and Christians. However, most stories remain inconclusive.

Season 2 concluded with Leif and Harald in Constantinople, Freydis taking over Jomsborg, King Canute returning to England, and Emma discovering Godwin's plan to infiltrate the Royal Family. Season 3 reunited them, and introduced new characters like Erik the Red and Olaf's son Magnus, but not all main characters survived, leaving unfinished stories for those who did.

King Canute's funerals

In Vikings: Valhalla season 3, King Canute's role becomes more significant due to his deteriorating health after visiting the Vatican to negotiate with the Pope. As he knew he would die soon, he summoned his sons, Emma's sons, and their son Harthacanute to Kattegat to decide who would take the throne of England after his death.

King Canute died in England with Emma by his side. Godwin informed him of his plans to join the Royal Family, ensuring one of his sons would become king. He received the official Christian burial, attended by Godwin, Emma, and the king's court.

Canute received a second private Viking funeral from Emma, attended by his Viking warriors. This Viking funeral honored Canute's Viking legacy and his place as England's first Viking king. Cnut the Great, buried in the Old Minster, Winchester, has no historical record of receiving a Viking funeral. During the English Civil War, Roundhead soldiers scattered Cnut's bones, but after the monarchy was restored, they were collected and replaced in their chests.

Who succeeded King Canute?

Harefoot, son of Canute, fought Edward, son of Emma, to prove his physical strength for the King of England. Emma stopped Harefoot from killing Edward, but the fight did not determine the successor. Canute decided Harthacanute would be king of Denmark, Harefoot would be Harthacanute's regent, Edward and Alfred would be sent to Normandy, Svein would rule Norway, and Emma would govern England.

Emma requested Edward to rule England after Canute's death, but Godwin prevented her from revealing her message to Edward and instead crowned Harefoot as king. To avoid losing the throne, Vikings: Valhalla implied Emma and Harefoot got together, despite him being her stepson. In reality, Cnut was succeeded by Harthacnut in Denmark, but Magnus Olafsson took over after a war with Scandinavia.

Emma fled to Bruges in England due to Harefoot's pressure, who took the throne in 1037 and reigned until he died in 1040. Harthacnut claimed the throne in 1040, bringing together Denmark's and England's crowns. After Hartacnut's death, Magnus in Denmark and Edward the Confessor in England succeeded him. As Edward died without an heir, he was succeeded by Harold Godwinson, Godwin’s second son.

Harald finally became King of Norway

Harald, since Vikings: Valhalla season 1, aimed to take Norway's throne, but faced opposition from his half-brother Olaf Haraldsson. Olaf's death in season 2 left Harald's path open, as Svein, king of Canute, had Queen Aelfgifu as regent and Olaf's son Magnus could claim the throne.

Harald, a Norwegian nobleman who served Emperor Romanos in Constantinople, was framed for the Emperor's murder and sentenced to death. He became cold and ruthless, confronting Maniakes and killing him in front of Empress Zoe. Harald fled to form his army and arrived in Kattegat after Svein was killed by Magnus, who claimed the Norwegian throne.

The Jarls agreed that Magnus and Harald were entitled to the throne, but Magnus had three conditions: consecration of Olaf's shrine, Harald's promise to never return to Norway's old ways, and burning "the pagan witch" Freydis. Leif saved Freydis during her execution, and Harald confronted Magnus, imprisoning him and claiming himself as Harald Hardrada.

Harald Hardrada, who became King of Norway, co-ruled with his nephew Magnus. After Magnus' death, Sweyn was to inherit Denmark, and Harald would take Norway. Harald declared himself King of Norway and Denmark, leading violent raids on Danish coasts to oust Sweyn. Despite being victorious in most of his attacks, he never successfully took Denmark.

In 1064, Harald and Sweyn reached a peace agreement, retaining their kingdoms. Harald, known for his brutality and power struggles, sent warnings to disobey his people. He maintained control through a private standing army and was known as a "hard ruler." Harald's death during the Battle of Stamford Bridge marked the end of the Viking Age.

Will there be a season 4 of Vikings: Valhalla?

Vikings: Valhalla, despite being planned to last just three seasons, left many unfinished stories of its main characters. Leif and Freydis were last seen sailing to Golden Land, while Stigr was found by Harald Jr., but it's unclear if Freydis returned for her son. Harald took over as king, but his reign won't be explored for more seasons.

Emma's future was uncertain, and Godwin realized a mistake. The loose ends and unanswered questions left by season 3 will be solved by historical records, with some characters like Harald Jr. left to the audience's imagination.

