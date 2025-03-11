What Future Does Ellen Pompeo’s Character Have In Grey’s Anatomy Post Season 21 Absence? Find Out as Showrunner Details

Ellen Pompeo surely amused all of the fans of Grey’s Anatomy with her onscreen performances. With her calm presence and a lot that revolves around her in the series, she made an exit from the show as Dr. Meredith Grey back in season 19. Now the showrunner of the series, Meg Marinis has come forth talking about when the fans can expect Pompeo to see her in her medical scrub suit again.

For those who do not know, Ellen Pompeo is still a part of the show as its executive producer and the narrator, while also making recurring appearances, continuing with her presence even in season 21.

During a conversation with Los Angeles Times, Meg Marinis was aksed if the audience would see Ellen Pompeo soon in the series and about the previously made seven-episode announcement.

Responding to the question, Meg Marinis stated, “We’ve aired three with her, so you at least have four more and I’m just gonna let y’all continue to watch to see what else you get.”

Talking about the actress, Marinis further mentioned that the whole crew wants Ellen Pompeo on the set as much as she can.

Stating that she has had “open conversations” with Old School actress, Marinis also added that for the future episodes, such discussions have not been held yet.

Calling her the “essence of the show,” Marinis then went on to appreciate her voiceover and how it still reminds everyone of her presence in every episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Recalling the last season, its showrunner added that they tried to look at her episodes as a group of episodes as it was fun to tell an arc with Meredith.

Only time will tell if we will be able to see Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Medirdith Grey in season 22.

You can watch Grey's Anatomy season 21 on ABC and Hulu.